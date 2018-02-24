CBS: Social Security Underpays Thousands Of Widows And Widowers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

CBS: Social Security Underpays Thousands Of Widows And Widowers

Posted: Updated:

A vast majority (82 percent) of beneficiaries entitled to receive survivor benefits and their own benefits weren't informed of an option to claim a larger benefit. That's according to a recent audit report issued by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General. The audit estimated that the Social Security Administration (SSA) underpaid about $131.8 million to 9,224 widows and widowers who were age 70 and older. 

When Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015, it ended the "file-and-suspend" claiming strategy that activated a spouse's monthly benefit while the other spouse suspended his or her benefit, allowing it to increase the longer it was delayed (up to age 70). Congress believed that provision to be a loophole that was giving married couples more in benefits than they should receive.

But another claiming strategy, known as "filing a restricted application" for survivor benefits, wasn't affected and is still allowed. Based on the results of the audit, the SSA is failing to inform widowers and widowers to consider filing for it. Here's how it works:

Typically, when claiming Social Security retirement benefits, your application covers all benefits for which you're eligible. That's unless you specifically request to limit the scope of the application, which is known as filing a "restricted application." 

When a widow chooses to file a restricted application, she's electing to initially claim her survivor benefits and delay applying for her own benefits until age 70. Remember, when you delay claiming your own benefit, your benefit payment increases by 8 percent annually from full retirement age (65 to 67, depending on when you were born) up to age 70. Survivor benefits do not increase.

When a widow files a restricted application to initially claim survivor benefits at full retirement age, she would initially receive a survivor benefit. But doing this preserves her right to claim the increased retirement benefits of her own at age 70, which can be substantially more and which she would continue to receive for life. The problem is, if she isn't informed of this strategy, she wouldn't know about it.

The SSA Inspector General's report identified 13,555 widows and widowers who were entitled to claim survivor and retirement benefits before age 70. In a random sample of this group, it found that 82 percent could have gotten a higher monthly benefit if they had claimed survivor benefits and delayed claiming their own retirement benefits until age 70. The audit also found no evidence that SSA employees informed the people about their option to delay their retirement benefits to age 70, which is required. 

The additional benefits can be substantial. The report cited a widow who turned 70 in August 2015, whose combined Social Security retirement and survivor benefits through September 2017 totaled $39,708. If she had been informed of her option to delay her retirement benefits to age 70 and elected it, she would have received benefits totaling $52,708. In this specific case, the SSA underpaid the widow $13,000.

As a living spouse, you're also still eligible to use the restricted application strategy, if you were 62 by Jan. 1, 2016. When you turn 66, you can file the restricted application to activate spousal benefits if your spouse has also activated his benefit and is receiving his own Social Security payment. When the spouse receiving spousal benefits turns 70, she can then activate her own benefit, which may be larger, resulting in a higher lifetime income. 

The report concludes that the SSA needs to improve how it informs widows and widowers of their option to delay an application for retirement benefits and initially claim survivor benefits until age 70. It was recommended that the SSA take appropriate action for the beneficiaries identified in the audit sample and determine whether it should do the same for the entire population of 13,564 widows and widowers who may have been underpaid.

  • NewsMore>>

  • President Donald Trump Says Arming Teachers In Schools "Up To States"

    President Donald Trump Says Arming Teachers In Schools "Up To States"

     President Donald Trump says arming teachers as a deterrent against school shootings is “Up to States.” Trump has promoted the idea of putting “gun-adept” teachers and staff in schools with concealed firearms to protect students after this month’s shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people. But neither Trump nor the White House has said who would pay to train them. Trump has also called for giving bonuses to educators who volunteer to carry...More >>
     President Donald Trump says arming teachers as a deterrent against school shootings is “Up to States.” Trump has promoted the idea of putting “gun-adept” teachers and staff in schools with concealed firearms to protect students after this month’s shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people. But neither Trump nor the White House has said who would pay to train them. Trump has also called for giving bonuses to educators who volunteer to carry...More >>

  • Companies That Have Cut Ties With The NRA

    Companies That Have Cut Ties With The NRA

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre. 

    More >>

    The National Rifle Association (NRA) is facing a corporate backlash as companies take a closer look at their investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry following the latest school massacre. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.