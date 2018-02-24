Stormy Weather Ahead

Yet another round of stormy weather will impact Green Country for our Saturday.



A widespread area of rain and storms will impact much of eastern Oklahoma from mid-morning through early to mid-afternoon. A few embedded strong storms will be possible with some hail not out of the question in the strongest storms. There is also a brief window for an isolated severe storm across primarily far southeastern Oklahoma this afternoon, with again large hail looking to be the biggest threat.



Localized flooding will also be a concern particularly just south and southeast of Tulsa where several inches of rain has already fallen this past week. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible in the heaviest storms which could cause some rivers and creeks to swell and could flood some roads in typical flood-prone areas. Please be cautious while driving. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown!



Storms will quickly move east of Green Country by the mid-afternoon hours, but the chilly weather will still stick around as clouds will be tough to clear until late in the day. Afternoon highs will likely struggle to climb above the low 50s with an increasing westerly breeze later in the day.



Skies will finally clear out tonight, and it will turn cold with lows dipping into the upper 20s Sunday morning. With lots of moisture hanging around thanks to our recent rains, areas of dense fog will be possible Sunday morning. And with temperatures below freezing, that could lead to some slick spots particularly on bridges and overpasses, so be aware for the possibility of both foggy and slick travel Sunday morning!



But at long last, we’ll see a return to sunshine to round out our weekend! After that morning fog, sunny skies are expected Sunday afternoon with a south breeze warming us nicely back near 60 degrees!



Mild weather looks to stick around into the upcoming week as highs continue to hold in the 60s from Monday through Wednesday. We’ll get a few much-needed days of dry weather as well before another chance for showers and storms arrives by Wednesday.



