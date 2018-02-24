Strong thunderstorms moving into Oklahoma and Arkansas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Strong thunderstorms are moving into Oklahoma and Arkansas and bringing a chance for flooding and possibly tornadoes.

The National Weather Service issued flood warning Saturday for northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas while flood watches are in effect for southeast Oklahoma and nearly all of Arkansas.

The weather service says nearly 10 inches of rain has fallen in parts of Arkansas in the past four days and up to three inches more is possible.

The weather service says other threats include strong winds up to 60 miles per hour and large hail.

The storm system is expected to move out of the two states by Sunday.

