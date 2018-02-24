Oklahoma pupils cut class to protest proposed education cuts

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) - Hundreds of Oklahoma high school students symbolically cut class to protest proposed state education funding cuts.

Bartlesville High School students walked out Friday in a demonstration on the football field that lasted 22 minutes. Students said that was one minute for each million that would be cut.

Students occasionally cheered and broke into a chant of "22" as they approached onlookers. Some carried hand-made signs with sayings such as "We Love Our Teachers."

Teachers are considering a similar, statewide demonstration to get lawmakers' attention.

Oklahoma lawmakers have approved cuts totaling $44.7 million after they failed to approve a package of tax increases that would have included a pay raise for teachers. Gov. Mary Fallin is expected to approve the cuts to balance the budget for the current fiscal year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.