OSBI Agents Investigate Commerce Homicide

OSBI is investigating a homicide that happened in Commerce Friday.

OSBI agents, along with Commerce police, arrived at 410 South River to find 30-year-old Jose Gonzales III dead in the yard.

Agents say 21-year-old Homero Ceballos, who lives at the home, shot Gonzales multiple times during an argument.

Ceballos was arrested and booked into the Ottawa County jail for first-degree murder.