Dinosaurs Visit Cox Business Center

Families around Green Country are taking a trip back in time this weekend.

An interactive dinosaur exhibit is bringing dinosaurs back from extinction at the Cox Business Center.

"Discover the Dinosaurs Time Trek" is an interactive exhibit that features hands-on activities as well as live stage shows and animatronic creatures.

"You're there as a family, you're there to interact with each other and create memories with each other," said Matt Coakley with Discover the Dinosaurs.

It's not too late to get in on the fun.

Sunday is the last day for the prehistoric adventure.

