State Budget Explained At Tulsa Summit

Some Oklahomans now have a better understanding of the state budget.

People gathered for the Oklahoma Growth and Opportunity Summit Saturday at the Tulsa DoubleTree Hotel

This day-long event is packed with information on state spending, taxes, and budgets.

"Democracy never sleeps. It's here. Your legislators are your elected officials who represent you, so read up on the issues and contact them because that's how it should work," said Adam Maxey with Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma.

Some of the featured speakers included former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn and Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma State Director John Tidwell.