Art Show Benefits Oklahoma Wildlife

A Tulsa non-profit kicked off a weekend of art for a good cause Friday.

Nature-Works hosted a patron’s party at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center.

Starting Saturday, artwork from artists across the United States will be up for sale.

"If you like abstract, if you like realism, if you like bird carvings, if you like wood carvings of any kind, if you like sculptures there's Indian sculptures there's wildlife sculptures there's paintings there is something for everybody," said sculptor Stephen Leblanc.

30% of each sale will go toward Oklahoma's natural habitat and wildlife conservation.

The two-day event starts Saturday morning at 10 and will wrap up on Sunday.