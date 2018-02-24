Flooding Damages Muskogee County Roads - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Flooding Damages Muskogee County Roads

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Flash flooding in Green Country is causing many area roads to wash away, leaving major headaches for drivers and road workers.

The Muskogee County Commissioner said some roads there are completely shut down.

Last night there was a flash flood warning all across Muskogee County that firefighters said caused a lot of problems. 

"There's been a lot of rain and it's been steady, and that's the problem there's just nowhere for it to go," said Jamie Hill with the Muskogee Fire Department. 

The bridge crossing 93rd Street has been temporarily fixed after floods washed the pavement away.

"There are a lot of roads where the whole road is washed away where the culverts are that's overflowing and when water is over it, it looks like the road is there. Then when the water goes down you can see there's no roads there it's just culverts there," said Hill.

Hill said first responders performed dozens of water rescues Friday night and crews had to shut down several roads due to high dangerous water. 

"If you can't see the road don't drive on the road because there is no guarantee that there's pavement or gravel underneath that water. I mean it's very deceptive and that's how a lot of people get into a bad situation really quick," Hill said. 

Firefighters said it only takes about six inches of water to stall a low-profile vehicle and around 12 inches to potentially sweep it away.

Hill said if you can't see the markings on the road, don't drive through it. 

"I can't stress turn around don't drown. I mean nothing is that important that it can't wait," he said. 

County commissioners said crews will also be out Sunday and next week to make road repairs. 
    

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.