Parkland School Shooting: Teachers Return To High School

Teachers and faculty returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, the first time they were back at the school since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 and wounded 15 others. Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said teachers returning to the school on Friday are doing their best to be strong.

Runcie told reporters outside the Parkland school that he did not want to see teachers in his district carrying guns in the future. He said he was "totally against arming teachers" because "they have a challenging job as it is."

Internet-connected Parkland teens wield their power

Authorities have said the armed school resource officer on campus did nothing to stop shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

Runcie said he did not know why the officer failed to act, but there was nothing prohibiting him from entering the building where the shooting began.

Runcie said students and teachers who do not want to ever return to the high school will be transferred to other schools in the county.

The teachers returned to banners lining the fences and hallways with messages of support, CBS Miami reports.

From schools to private businesses across the area, it seems that everyone wants to get their hands dirty to show that they stand with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In addition to the signs, supplies are being collected for those who are unable to return to their classrooms and are being relocated to whatever space is available.

A sign made by the students at Pine Island Montessori school shows hundreds of hand prints made by the students under the hashtag #MSDStrong.

The banner was made up of individual marks that, when put together, show a giant show of support for the returning students.

"We are hoping that, as they come back to school, they know the entire community is behind them," said Lacey Rogers, the marketing coordinator at the school. "We are not in the immediate proximity but we are thinking of them."

Kiss County 99.9 FM also wanted to help, but is giving the community a chance to write their own messages.

There's a number of events hosted by the station this weekend, you will find giant vinyl sheets donated to the station by Testa & Sons Signs in which you can leave a message of support for the returning staff and students.

"To see the support that has come out with this is really amazing," said Fish, the morning host. "We wanted to do this to see how much more support we can do because there is no limit."

There's been no limit to the amount of support, since each individual mark will add to the growing message that everyone stands with Stoneman Douglas.

Kiss County banners can be found this Saturday at the Panther's game and also at a Trisha Yearwood book signing at the William Sonoma on Miami Beach.

Other ways to donate supplies can be found on the Stoneman Douglas webpage.