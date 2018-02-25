Police Locate Missing 12-Year-Old From Edmond

The Logan County Sheriff's Office canceled an Endangered Persons Advisory for a 12-year-old from Edmond.

The Sheriff's office sent an alert concerning the whereabouts of A.J. Patten, who was reported missing Saturday evening. Patten disappeared near Coltrane Road and Waterloo, where he was last seen riding his bike around 6:00 p.m.

Authorities described the juvenile wearing jeans, a red shirt, and a black leather coat.

The child's family notified police once Patten did not return home from visiting a friend's house.

Officials reported Patten could be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death. Police also explained the missing person as having a proven medical or physical disability.

Authorities confirmed Patten was located without harm Sunday and reunited with his family.