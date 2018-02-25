Beautiful Sunday Ahead - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Beautiful Sunday Ahead

Sunshine fans, rejoice! We have plenty of it headed our way on what should be a beautiful Sunday.

After clouds and rain for the better part of the past week, sunshine will be pretty much unimpeded today! And our temperatures will warm up quickly thanks to all that sun. Afternoon highs look to reach the low 60s across Green Country with a light southeast breeze, making for a picture-perfect day to get outside!

The daylight hours of our Sunday look dry, but don’t be completely surprised if you end up under a brief sprinkle or shower this evening! A quick-moving disturbance may trigger a few isolated brief showers across northeast Oklahoma this evening into tonight, though it should not amount to much in most locations.

Pleasant weather sticks with us to start the work week as well. Another day of sunshine and a south breeze on Monday will usher in another big warm-up as we climb from the freezing mark in the morning to the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon!

But, another round of rain is looming as we head further into the week. Clouds increase on Tuesday as moisture streams back north from the Gulf of Mexico, and some scattered showers are likely to break out by Tuesday evening.

An approaching low pressure system will increase our south winds on Wednesday, and with some instability in the atmosphere we’ll have a chance for scattered strong storms to develop that could produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rain. We’ll be watching this system closely and we’ll keep you updated!

Briefly cooler air will arrive Thursday as gusty northwest winds return to usher us back into the 40s and 50s, but that cool-down looks short-lived as 60s quickly return heading into next weekend. We don’t have any significantly cold air coming our way the next several days as the upper level pattern will support near normal to above normal temperatures for Green Country!

Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!

