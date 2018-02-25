Sweeping Georgia cybercrime bill would target 'snoopers'

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

Garrison Keillor says his relationship with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment was nothing more than "romantic writing" and that the two never had a sexual relationship.

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

The Rev. Billy Graham's body will be brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday as part of a procession expected to draw crowds of well-wishers.

The head of the Broward County Sheriff's Office says only one of his deputies was on the scene of a shooting at a Florida high school that resulted in 17 deaths.

A growing number of states are considering changes to the way they draw congressional and state legislative districts.

In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

By R.J. RICO

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Lying about your weight on an online dating site? Checking out who won the Falcons game from your work computer? Using your computer hacking knowledge as an "ethical hacker?" Those actions may become illegal if a Georgia bill gets voted into law, civil liberty advocates say.

Supporters of a bill making its way through the state legislature say it's designed to give law enforcement the ability to prosecute "online snoopers" - hackers who break into a computer system but don't disrupt or steal data. The legislation came in response to a recent data breach at a Georgia university in which unauthorized cybersecurity experts noticed the vulnerability of Georgia's voting records.

But opponents say the legislation is so sweeping it could allow prosecutors to go after people who violate their user agreements or use a work computer for personal reasons. They also argue the bill will criminalize the "gray hats" of the cybersecurity world who use their hacking talents to find network weaknesses so they can be fixed, even if they never received permission to probe.

"This bill is not intended in any way, shape or form to criminalize legitimate behavior," said Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, whose office helped craft the measure.

Carr said only three states - Georgia, Virginia and Alaska - have no law against online "snooping," in which a hacker neither disrupts nor steals data. To remedy this, the measure criminalizes "any person who accesses a computer or computer network with knowledge that such access is without authority." The bill does not apply to parents who monitor their children's computer use, as well as those who are conducting "legitimate business."

The bill is specifically meant to stop criminal hacking, Carr said. Lawmakers backing the bill, which passed the Senate on Feb. 12, point to the acts of two unauthorized cybersecurity experts who in 2016 and 2017 discovered that a server at Kennesaw State University had left Georgia's 6.7 million voter records dangerously exposed. The men reported the vulnerabilities, but Carr said they should never have been snooping in the first place.

"If the research is legitimate, why should you not require someone to get permission on the front-end?" Carr said, arguing that it's hard to know what a snooper's intentions are.

Carr said the bill was drafted with the help of business groups and after conversations with the University System of Georgia, which has not taken a position on it. Carr said he is open for more input, especially from academics concerned it could hurt their ability to conduct research.

Andy Green is an information security lecturer at KSU. Green said that by alerting people at KSU's Center for Election Systems, the men prevented the data from falling into the wrong hands. Criminalizing such acts will only deter "ethical hackers" and not stop malicious ones, Green argued.

Independent security research is the "backbone" of efforts to protect consumers' data, said Camille Fischer, a fellow at Electronic Frontier Foundation, an international digital rights nonprofit advocacy group opposing the measure. Software vulnerability experts can be too expensive for some businesses, so the work of unauthorized researchers - who may be trying to raise their professional profile - is vital for the "ecosystem" to survive, she said.

But the measure's lead sponsor, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, said some hackers have unethical or illegal intentions.

"When you go out and discover that there's a problem, but you aren't going to freely give it - you're going to make a business of it - that's extortion," Thompson said.

Fischer said many other states have anti-snooping laws that are modeled after the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which can be more narrowly worded by focusing on what cybersecurity experts do with the unauthorized access or what their intent was.

Other opponents said the bill is worded in such a way that any time a user violates a website's terms-of-service agreement or an employer's web-use guidelines, the user could be prosecuted.

"We should not be giving businesses the authority to determine what is criminal and what is not," Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, told The Associated Press in an interview. She says the bill should only apply to those who act "maliciously."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has called the proposal "draconian and unnecessary."

"Something as simple as fudging your age on social media could land you in jail," said Sean J. Young, Legal Director for the ACLU of Georgia.

Jessica Gabel Cino, a professor at the Georgia State University College of Law, said user-agreement violations, technically speaking, would go against the "letter of the law." But she doubted anyone would ever actually be charged for such innocuous acts, something Carr also called "absurd."

"Our district attorneys with their limited time and resources are not going to spend any time trying to prosecute a roommate using the Netflix password," Carr said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.