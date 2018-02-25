Arizona could face fines in lawsuit over prison health care

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

Scientists are peering into the brains of "superagers" in the hope of finding ways to protect others from memory loss.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). Bill Gurolnick walks with his wife, Peggy Bartelstein, near their home in Northbrook, Ill., on Feb. 20, 2018. Gurolnick, who turns 87 in March 2018, thinks his own stellar memory is bolstered by keeping busy. He bikes, and p...

A new survey shows that a majority of business economists now view the government's tax and spending policy as moving too aggressively to stimulate economic growth, setting up a potential increase in the deficit in the coming years.

Most in survey see US fiscal policy as too aggressive

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham preaches in Oklahoma City, Okla. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99, reached hundreds of millions o...

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...

Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...

Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Indian tribes that say they’ve been cut out of California’s legal pot market are raising ...

Tribes cut out of California pot market might grow their own

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - This Aug. 19, 2010 file photo shows Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan at a news conference in Phoenix. A judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit over the quality of health care in Arizona’...

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge overseeing a class-action lawsuit over the quality of health care in Arizona's prisons will hold hearings this week to determine whether to fine the state for falling short in improving care for inmates.

U.S. Magistrate David Duncan also will examine an allegation that the inmate-care provider skirted a promise Arizona made when it settled the lawsuit by denying care to an inmate to avoid paying a fine.

The hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday were called after the judge repeatedly voiced frustration over what he described as the state's "abject failure" to carry out improvements it promised three years ago when it settled allegations that inmates were receiving shoddy health care.

Duncan has threatened to hold Corrections Director Charles Ryan and another prison official in civil contempt of court and fine the state $1,000 for each instance of noncompliance in December and January.

The state has acknowledged more than 1,000 such instances in December, meaning it could be fined as much as $1 million for that month alone. Arizona faces a Monday deadline for revealing instances of noncompliance in January, though the judge is letting some of that information be filed next month.

The areas in which Duncan is requiring improvements include ensuring newly prescribed medications be provided to inmates within two days and making medical providers tell inmates about the results of pathology reports and other diagnostic studies within five days of receiving such records.

Andrew Wilder, a Department of Corrections spokesman, declined to comment on the upcoming hearings.

Ryan said at a Feb. 13 hearing at the Legislature that his agency is making progress in complying with the settlement and that the state doesn't plan to pay any fines that might be imposed.

"I've already made it perfectly clear to the vendor (that) you're on the hook for that, not the state of Arizona," Ryan said.

Corizon Health Inc. has served as the health care provider for Arizona's prisons for the past five years. The company isn't a target in the lawsuit.

Corene Kendrick, one of the attorneys representing more than 33,000 inmates in the lawsuit, said having the contractor pay would undermine the purpose of the fine, which is to force the state into improving care.

Kendrick said lawyers found an additional 420 instances of noncompliance that the state didn't report to the court.

It's up to Duncan to decide what to do with the fines. Kendrick said the proceeds would not end up in the hands of prisoners or their lawyers.

The judge's frustrations with the state grew in December when an email surfaced in which a Corizon employee asked a doctor to cancel infection-disease consultations for an inmate because the company didn't have a provider to send him to. The Sept. 18 email alluded to the judge's threat to impose fines.

"After 30 days we get nailed for 1000 bucks a day until they are seen," the Corizon employee wrote.

After a news report by National Public Radio member station KJZZ-FM revealed the email, Duncan said the comments looked like an end-run around the court's efforts to ensure the state is making the improvements.

A lawyer for the state acknowledged last month that the email is authentic but said there was a rational explanation for the comments.

"We feel confident that evidence will be presented in court next week that will discredit those allegations," Corizon spokeswoman Martha Harbin said.

The 2012 lawsuit alleged that Arizona's 10 state-run prisons didn't meet the basic requirements for providing adequate medical and mental health care. It said some prisoners complained that their cancer went undetected or they were told to pray to be cured after begging for treatment.

It also alleged that the failure of the medical staff at one prison to diagnose an inmate's metastasized cancer resulted in his liver enlarging so much that his stomach swelled to the size of a pregnant woman at full term. Another inmate who had a history of prostate cancer had to wait more than two years for a biopsy.

The state denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care. The lawsuit was settled in 2014 without the state acknowledging any wrongdoing.

This isn't the first time the Corrections Department has faced criticism from the judge.

Over the summer, Duncan grilled Ryan in court over whether he tried to undermine an order that prohibited retaliation against prisoners who participated in the lawsuit.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud .

