Bixby Schools, Police Investigate School Threat

Bixby Public Schools and Bixby Police are investigating another online threat, but leaders say it's not clear if the threat is even directed at Bixby.

This comes after the district was put on lockdown Friday.

Interim Superintendent Lydia Wilson took to the district's Facebook page to tell parents the school learned about a threatening Instagram post on Friday night.

She said the post talks in detail about actions related to a school shooting but does not say if it is meant for Bixby Schools.

The Superintendent said class will be in session Monday, and, at this point, there is no plan to put schools on lock down.