Muskogee Amber Alert Suspect Arrested

A man is behind bars after being on the run for more than 5 days.

Joseph Meyer is accused of taking his 6-month-old son from the child's mother at gunpoint last week in Muskogee.

Deputies said Meyer allegedly put a gun in the woman's mouth and took the baby.

Investigators said Meyer later dropped his son off at an acquaintance’s house.

News On 6 was there as the child and mother were reunited last Tuesday.