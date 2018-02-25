Police: Tulsa Pedestrian Injured While Trying To Avoid A Puddle

A Tulsa pedestrian was sent to the hospital after he tried to avoid a mud puddle and was hit by a truck Sunday night.

The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police were called out around 7:30 p.m. after police say a man had been struck by a truck in the 12300 block of East Skelly Drive.

Officer Randal Armstrong says two men were walking along Skelly Drive when a driver came across a man who walked out into the street trying to avoid a puddle.

The area was poorly lit and police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.

By the time the driver saw the man walking, the front right corner of his truck hit him, knocking him to the pavement.

“So you combine little light with dark clothing and you got a dangerous situation, so you got to make sure that you’re mindful of where you are and just beware of who’s around you," said Officer Armstrong.

Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries.

Officers say they expect no charges to be filed against the driver.