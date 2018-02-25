'We were not ready': NY remembers 1993 trade center bombing

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

A Chicago City Council committee has approved a $20 million payout to the families of two men who were killed when a drunken off-duty police officer slammed into their car nine years ago.

(Abel Uribe//Chicago Tribune via AP). In a Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, former Chicago police officer Joseph Frugoli heads into the Criminal Courts Building in Chicago to be sentenced for causing a crash that killed two while he was driving drunk off-...

A North Carolina man is facing a federal charge that he intended to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Quebec man tried to smuggle into the United States on a sled more than two years ago.

Some gun owners destroying their firearms in protest after Florida shooting rampage that took 17 lives.

(Ben Dickmann via AP). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo provided by Ben Dickmann, a deputy at the Broward County sheriff's office in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., processes paperwork to take possession of and destroy Dickmann's AR-style firearm. Dickmann decided t...

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Investigators have seized a trove of electronic devices from a northeastern Iowa cabin owned by a prominent youth basketball coach under investigation for allegedly making videos of naked boys.

(The Des Moines Register via AP). Former Iowa Barnstormers coach Greg Stephen is pictured in a Sept. 1, 2008 photo. Investigators have seized a trove of electronic devices from a northeastern Iowa cabin owned by Stephens, a youth basketball coach under...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, looks at a model of the World Trade Center parking garage created by the FBI to demonstrate the scale of the bomb crater of the Feb. 26, 1993 at...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, looks at a timeline of events of the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center. It was a terror attack that foreshadowed Sept. 1...

(AP Photo/Joe Tabacca, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 1993 file photo, two New York City police officers help an injured women away from the scene of the World Trade Center truck bomb attack. It was a terror attack that foreshadowed Sept. 11: the deadl...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A visitor to the National September 11 Museum, in New York, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, reads a letter by Carl Selinger to his wife and children as he waited 5-1/2 hours to be rescued in a stuck elevator during the Feb. 26, 1993 tru...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). The names of the six people who died in the Feb. 26, 1993 truck bomb attack at the World Trade Center are inscribed in the bronze border of the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial, in New York, Friday, F...

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The World Trade Center's operators apologized Monday to relatives of people killed in the 1993 bombing there, saying the country was unprepared for a terror attack that foreshadowed 9/11. The families urged people to understand its legacy.

Victims' families, survivors, first responders and others marked the bombing's 25th anniversary on what is now the Sept. 11 memorial plaza. They observed a silent moment, read victims' names, laid roses on the memorial and reflected on an explosion that became a telling signal of terrorists' aims.

"We were not ready for what visited us that day. Americans were not ready for what visited them that day," said Kevin O'Toole, chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the trade center. "And for that, I say: I'm sorry. And we are sorry."

The blast in an underground parking garage on Feb. 26, 1993, killed six people, one of them pregnant. It injured more than 1,000 and forced an estimated 50,000 to flee the trade center's twin towers in a scene of smoke, fear and confusion that would be mirrored and magnified on Sept. 11, 2001.

For families of the bombing victims, " '93 is as big as 9/11," said Pat Rodriguez, who lost his pregnant sister, Monica Rodriguez Smith. "It's a place in history that you shouldn't forget."

The anniversary ceremony and a memorial Mass at a nearby church have been held year after year, but the quarter-century mark brought renewed attention. It's "long overdue" to Judy Shirtz, sister-in-law of victim Stephen Knapp. She feels the loss of families like hers has largely been forgotten amid the far greater toll of 9/11.

"It happened to us first, it shouldn't have happened again, and it did," she said.

Muslim extremists set off the bomb in an effort to punish the U.S. for its Middle East policies, according to federal prosecutors. The suspects weren't directly connected to 9/11, but convicted bombing ringleader Ramzi Yousef is a nephew of self-proclaimed 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. And another man convicted in the plot vowed that "the World Trade Center will continue to be one of our targets" in a letter later found on his laptop.

Six bombing suspects were convicted and are in prison. A seventh remains at large.

"People can't forget that the '93 bombing was the powder keg of 9/11," said Andrew Colabella, a cousin of victim John DiGiovanni and also a city councilman in Westport, Connecticut.

Stephen Knapp Jr. also feels it's important for people to keep the '93 bombing in mind - because "you can't let your guard down."

At least 100 people, including former New York Mayor David Dinkins, attended Monday's commemoration by one of the memorial waterfall pools where the names of the bombing victims - DiGiovanni, Knapp, Smith, Robert Kirkpatrick, William Macko and Wilfredo Mercado - are inscribed along with those of the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11.

There was once a memorial fountain for the bombing, but the fountain was crushed on 9/11. A piece of the fountain is among artifacts in the Sept. 11 museum, where a room is devoted to discussing the '93 explosion.

The blast knocked out power and severed pipes, flooding backup generators, stranding people in elevators and on an observation deck. Thousands of people fled by groping their way down blacked-out, smoky stairs. Some others were plucked from rooftops by police helicopters.

After the bombing, the government-run trade center banned underground parking, put battery-powered lights and reflective paint in stairwells, required ID cards for workers to get into the buildings and added security cameras and vehicle barriers around the site. Companies with offices in the building stepped up fire drills and other preparations.

"For those of us who survived both 1993 and 9/11, I think 1993 happening saved a lot of lives," Lolita Jackson, then a finance worker in the south tower, said in an interview this month. "We knew how to evacuate differently."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.