Public paying respects to Billy Graham, who died at age 99

Billy Graham would be the first to say that his message was not complex or unique, but he won over audiences worldwide with his friendliness, openness, humility and unyielding religious conviction

About 2,000 students, parents, teachers and supporters held hands and chanted outside of Marjory Stoneman High School one week after the shooting there

Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walk-outs to protest gun violence in the wake of last week's Florida school shooting

Olympic organizers must carefully choreograph the political implications of the flags that represent each nation

President Donald Trump endorses a range of gun-control measures, including raising the minimum age to 21 for possessing more weapons than at present.

Florida authorities are asking the federal government for at least $1 million in emergency grant funds to reimburse state and local agencies for the cost of responding to last week's school shooting

President Donald Trump endorsed barring those under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons _ a move that puts him in direct opposition with the National Rifle Association

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli is due back in court for a hearing about whether he should forfeit millions of dollars in assets including a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album as part of his conviction in a securities fraud scheme.

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli is due bac...

Federal panel says it's OK for doctors to start using a kid-friendly nasal spray flu vaccine again.

It's OK to use nasal spray flu vaccine again, US panel says

Scientists are peering into the brains of "superagers" in the hope of finding ways to protect others from memory loss.

(AP Photo/Teresa Crawford). Bill Gurolnick walks with his wife, Peggy Bartelstein, near their home in Northbrook, Ill., on Feb. 20, 2018. Gurolnick, who turns 87 in March 2018, thinks his own stellar memory is bolstered by keeping busy. He bikes, and p...

A new survey shows that a majority of business economists now view the government's tax and spending policy as moving too aggressively to stimulate economic growth, setting up a potential increase in the deficit in the coming years.

Most in survey see US fiscal policy as too aggressive

The Rev. Billy Graham had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2003 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham preaches in Oklahoma City, Okla. Graham, who died Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in North Carolina's mountains at age 99, reached hundreds of millions o...

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

Civil liberty advocates say a Georgia bill aimed at online "snoopers" would also criminalize those who check sports scores on their work computer _ or lie about their weight on online dating sites.

(Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bruce Thompson, R - White, speaks about the the computer crime bill in Atlanta. Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has backed a proposal tha...

Over 40 years after becoming the first city to walk away from an Olympic bid, Denver is considering whether to try to again to host the Winter Games.

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert). In this Jan. 7, 2018, photo, traffic backs up on Interstate 70 in Colorado, a familiar scene on the main highway connecting Denver to the mountains The chairman of a committee exploring whether Denver should bid on the 2030 O...

Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying no thanks

American Indian tribes that say they've been cut out of California's legal marijuana market are raising the possibility that they could grow and sell on their own.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Indian tribes that say they’ve been cut out of California’s legal pot market are raising ...

Tribes cut out of California pot market might grow their own

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Pall bearers carry the casket carrying the body of Billy Graham as family member follow behind to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometow...

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Pall bearers carry the casket carrying the body of Billy Graham to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A four-day period for the public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham is beginning at his boyhood home in North Carolina.

Mourners will file past Graham's body starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The man called "America's Pastor" is lying in repose in a closed casket at the home his father built in 1927 on their Charlotte dairy farm, which was long ago swallowed by urban sprawl. It was moved and restored by his library and is on the same campus as the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Graham's body will spend two days at his library and then lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday. Graham's funeral is Friday in North Carolina with President Donald Trump and others expected.

Graham died Wednesday at age 99.

