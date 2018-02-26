Thousands pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

A Chicago City Council committee has approved a $20 million payout to the families of two men who were killed when a drunken off-duty police officer slammed into their car nine years ago.

(Abel Uribe//Chicago Tribune via AP). In a Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, former Chicago police officer Joseph Frugoli heads into the Criminal Courts Building in Chicago to be sentenced for causing a crash that killed two while he was driving drunk off-...

A North Carolina man is facing a federal charge that he intended to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Quebec man tried to smuggle into the United States on a sled more than two years ago.

Some gun owners destroying their firearms in protest after Florida shooting rampage that took 17 lives.

(Ben Dickmann via AP). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo provided by Ben Dickmann, a deputy at the Broward County sheriff's office in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., processes paperwork to take possession of and destroy Dickmann's AR-style firearm. Dickmann decided t...

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Investigators have seized a trove of electronic devices from a northeastern Iowa cabin owned by a prominent youth basketball coach under investigation for allegedly making videos of naked boys.

(The Des Moines Register via AP). Former Iowa Barnstormers coach Greg Stephen is pictured in a Sept. 1, 2008 photo. Investigators have seized a trove of electronic devices from a northeastern Iowa cabin owned by Stephens, a youth basketball coach under...

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Pall bearers carry the casket carrying the body of Billy Graham as family member follow behind to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometow...

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of people from all walks of life - including a former president - filed slowly past the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham on Monday to pay their final respects to a man who reached millions with his message of salvation through Jesus Christ.

The heavy rain overnight tapered to a light, occasional drizzle around 8 a.m. Monday when the doors opened to the boyhood home of the famed evangelist, who died Wednesday at age 99. The rain had stopped by late afternoon when former President George W. Bush arrived with his wife, Laura.

Mourners of all races, young and old, some in suits and some in T-shirts and flip-flops, walked through the parlor where Graham's closed casket lay on a black pedestal. They walked past family photos and a cross made of white lilies to see the simple plywood container made by prison inmates. And at the door for the first few hours was Graham's grandson, Roy, shaking the hand of every person who came to see his grandfather.

"I just wanted to tell them how much I appreciated the love for my family," Roy Graham said.

And they responded with stories. Roy Graham said what moved him the most Monday were the dozens who paused and told him the exact moment and place Billy Graham came into their lives through his hundreds of crusades around the world.

Cecily Turner is one of them. Her mother was at Billy Graham's 1957 New York crusade and she said he led her mother to salvation that day.

"I know she is in heaven thanking him right now," she said.

Mother passed her faith on to daughter, and Turner said she passed it down to five children and four great-grandchildren.

"That's an amazing thing," she said.

Graham's funeral is Friday, and President Donald Trump said he will attend. Invitations were sent to all ex-presidents of the U.S.

Bush has said he chose Monday because he had a scheduling conflict with the funeral. He was greeted by Graham's son Franklin when he arrived for a private viewing.

Public viewing will continue Monday and Tuesday at Graham's Charlotte library on the campus of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. His body will then be taken to the U.S. Capitol, where Wednesday and Thursday he will be the first private citizen to lie in honor there since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

The funeral will be held in a giant tent as a nod to Graham's 1949 Los Angeles crusade. That revival, which Graham said propelled him to worldwide fame, was held in a circus tent dubbed the "Canvas Cathedral." The man called "America's Pastor" would eventually preach to an estimated 210 million people in person and many more through his pioneering use of prime-time telecasts, network radio, daily newspaper columns, evangelistic films and satellite TV hookups.

Billy Wayne Arrington was a boy when he first encountered Graham on a TV screen in Kingsport, Tennessee. He now does Christian theater. Arrington wiped tears from his eyes as he exited after saying a prayer for Graham and for the world he leaves behind.

"I'm just overwhelmed, not by sadness - just overwhelmed to see so many lives touched," Arrington said.

Graham will be buried beside his wife, Ruth, who died in 2007, at the foot of a cross-shaped walkway at Graham's library in Charlotte.

___

Online: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: http://www.billygraham.org

Billy Graham Center archives: http://www.wheaton.edu/bgc/archives/archhp1.html

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter and see his work on apnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.