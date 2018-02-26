Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

A second former U.S. president has visited the Rev. Billy Graham's boyhood home in North Carolina to pay respects to the pastor.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President Bill Clinton, left, greets Franklin Graham as he arrives to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Court documents indicate the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old girl beat her daily and staged a scene in the home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power.".

Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.

(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Mourners pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

By KELLI KENNEDY, BRENDAN FARRINGTON and CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Family members of people killed in a South Florida school shooting gave emotional testimony Tuesday during a legislative hearing to discuss passing a bill that would allow for armed teachers and raise the age limit to buy rifles.

Max Schachter, father of 14-year-old victim Alex Schachter who died Feb. 14 at his high school, said the bill the House committee eventually approved doesn't go far enough - but could have saved his son.

"If we would have had these measures in place, I would not have had to bury my son next to his mother a week and a half ago. I'm standing your for your help. I'm pleading for your help. I'm willing to compromise. Are you?" he asked.

A House committee approved the bill that would raise the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and creates a three-day waiting period for all gun purchase. The bill would also create a program that allows teachers who receive law enforcement training and are deputized by the local sheriff's office to carry concealed weapons in the classroom if also approved by the school district.

Marion Hammer, a lobbyist for the National Rifle Association and Unified Sportsmen of Florida, told the House Appropriations Committee that she supports hardening schools and keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill, but couldn't support the bill because of the new restrictions on gun ownership.

After the meeting, she said the restrictions wouldn't have stopped the Parkland shootings.

"Part of what we need to do is make people understand that guns are not the problem. None of the gun control that they have in this bill will stop mass shooters with mental illness. There are laws in place that if they had been followed, that shooter could have been stopped so many times it makes your head spin. So passing more laws dealing with guns as a solution to a problem that exists within the enforcement of laws is just kind of silly."

The 23-6 vote Tuesday followed more than four hours of emotional discussion, including from parents of some of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day.

Linda Beigel Schulman, mother of 35-year-old geography teacher Scott Beigel, spoke on the need to raise the minimum age to buy a rifle to 21, as well as banning assault-style rifles and putting limits on the size of ammunition magazines. She spoke against the idea of arming teachers.

"If you can't legally buy a beer in Florida, why should you be able to legally obtain a weapon of war that can kill people? If you are not mature to consume alcohol, why would you then be mature enough to handle a firearm?" Schulman said.

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a former Parkland vice mayor, said he didn't like the bill, but still voted for it. He explained, "It doesn't go far enough, and now it goes too far in other areas. But the NRA opposes it and I will not vote with the NRA."

Unlike Monday, when hundreds of sometimes rowdy protesters jammed a Senate meeting to consider a similar bill, Tuesday's proceedings were more orderly. Several speakers spoke in favor of the assault weapons ban, including Parkland resident Amber Hersh.

"Our children lost a friend. Our friend lost a daughter. This is your opportunity. The world is watching," she told the committee.

An amendment to ban assault weapons was rejected on an 18-11 vote.

A Senate committee was going to take up a similar bill later in the day.

As the bill moves through the Legislature, the court case of Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people at the high school in Parkland, is underway.

A judge has refused to step aside from the case as requested by his lawyers. Court records show Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the request Monday.

Cruz's lawyers claimed Scherer has made rulings and comments that indicate favoritism for prosecutors. They said in court papers that Cruz can't get a fair trial, but Scherer disagreed.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder in the Valentine's Day shooting.

A Tuesday morning hearing in the criminal case against Cruz was canceled after lawyers reached an agreement for prosecutors to get hair samples, fingerprints, DNA and photographs of him.

Meanwhile, students are scheduled to return to school Wednesday, for the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Andrew Pollack, the father of 18-year-old victim Meadow Pollack, told legislators Tuesday that the entire country is watching.

"I can't tell you how much pain is running through my body. Every day I feel it. I don't want anyone to feel the pain that I feel," he said. "So right now in Florida, we have the chance to stop it. And we have the obligation, because every other state in this country is watching Florida right now, what we're going to do.

"A child should go to school and not worry that some animal is going to walk in with a gun."

___

Associated Press writers Freida Frisaro and Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami; Gary Fineout in Tallahassee, Florida; Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, Florida; and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's complete coverage of the Florida school shooting here: https://apnews.com/tag/Floridaschoolshooting .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.