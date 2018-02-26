California Man Arrested For DUI While Riding Horse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

California Man Arrested For DUI While Riding Horse

Posted: Updated:
California Highway Patrol Twitter photo California Highway Patrol Twitter photo
California Highway Patrol Twitter photo California Highway Patrol Twitter photo
LONG BEACH, California -

Authorities say a man accused of riding a horse on a freeway in Southern California was arrested for driving under the influence, CBS Los Angeles reports. 

The California Highway Patrol says Luis Perez of Placentia had a blood-alcohol level of more than double the legal limit when they allege he took his horse on the 91 Freeway.

Officers say the 29-year-old hoofed it into Bellflower where they arrested him.

Perez, according to police, failed a field sobriety test and was booked into jail.

The horse was unharmed and was back with Perez' mother.

Perez was being held in lieu of more than $50,000 bail.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.