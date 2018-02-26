Tulsa Starbucks Damaged By Last August's Tornado Reopens

Another Tulsa business left badly damaged by the Tulsa tornado in August 2017 has reopened near 41st and I-44.

The Starbucks was one of the more than 140 homes and businesses impacted by the tornado that hit Tulsa on Sunday, August 6th. The store located at 41st and Hudson reopened Monday at 5 a.m.

The EF2 tornado hit in the early morning, causing widespread damage in the residential and business district along 41st Street.

8/10/2017 Related Story: Some Tulsa Businesses Damaged By The Tornado Have Reopened

Remington Tower was also one of the structures hit by the tornado, and it still hasn't reopened.

Most of the other nearby damaged businesses are already back open, while work is still going on at the La Quinta hotel and TGI Fridays restaurant

Meanwhile, there is nothing left of the old Whataburger, and the Woodcraft store that used to have a storefront in a shopping center along 41st Street now has their own, much larger building down the street.