Tulsa Starbucks Damaged By Last August's Tornado Reopens - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Starbucks Damaged By Last August's Tornado Reopens

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Another Tulsa business left badly damaged by the Tulsa tornado in August 2017 has reopened near 41st and I-44.

The Starbucks was one of the more than 140 homes and businesses impacted by the tornado that hit Tulsa on Sunday, August 6th.  The store located at 41st and Hudson reopened Monday at 5 a.m.

The EF2 tornado hit in the early morning, causing widespread damage in the residential and business district along 41st Street.

8/10/2017 Related Story: Some Tulsa Businesses Damaged By The Tornado Have Reopened

Remington Tower was also one of the structures hit by the tornado, and it still hasn't reopened.  

Most of the other nearby damaged businesses are already back open, while work is still going on at the La Quinta hotel and TGI Fridays restaurant 

Meanwhile, there is nothing left of the old Whataburger, and the Woodcraft store that used to have a storefront in a shopping center along 41st Street now has their own, much larger building down the street.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.