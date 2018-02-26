Expect Delays As Highway 169 Repaving Project Ramps Up In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Expect Delays As Highway 169 Repaving Project Ramps Up In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa drivers will need to plan around more ramp closures at the Broken Arrow Expressway and Highway 169 interchange starting Monday. 

This is because of an ongoing paving project on Highway 169.

Drivers are seeing the first part of those closures as ODOT says they plan to shut down more lanes and ramps Monday night and Tuesday.

ODOT says that's going on through Monday night, but the area will be down to two lanes again ?Tuesday morning until further notice.

The 51st street on and off ramps will also close Monday night.

More closures are ahead as ODOT says the on and off ramps for 169 northbound and the BA eastbound will close Monday at 7 p.m.

All of this is part of a pavement project along 169.

ODOT says the ramps should reopen sometime in March.

1/12/2018 Related Story: Expect Delays During Tulsa Highway Paving Project

