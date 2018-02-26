Street Improvements Impacting Traffic At Tulsa's 41st & Riverside Drive

Tulsa drivers will notice orange barrels and barricades at a Tulsa street intersection Monday as crews get ready for another street maintenance project.

The intersection is 41st and Riverside Drive.

The City of Tulsa says at least one lane in each direction will remain open during the project, which is scheduled for completion in about 30 days.

They say crews will remove the top layer of the asphalt and patch what needs to be repaired underneath. Once that's done, crews will then apply a new overlay of asphalt.

Funding for this project is coming from the 2014 Improve Our Streets Bond issue.