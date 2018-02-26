Tulsans Charged With Prescription Fraud - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsans Charged With Prescription Fraud

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two Tulsans have been charged for trying to forge prescriptions for controlled drugs.

David Todd Banfield and Tammy Lynn Logan are each charged with two counts of obtaining by fraud or forgery a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

Banfield, 46, brought paper prescriptions for Xanax under different names to different pharmacies, a news release states. He was turned in to authorities after his driver's license number matched different prescriptions issued under female names, according to A.G. Mike Hunter.

Prosecutors say Logan, 45, tried to call in prescriptions for phentermine under the name of a local physician. She claimed to work for the doctor as a medical assistant, Hunter said.

The news release states the doctor's office filed a complaint against her, prompting an investigation.

The attorney general said the arrests reinforce the need to pass legislation eliminating paper prescriptions and requiring electronic prescribing - or e-prescribing - for scheduled drugs. 

“The leakage created by prescription forgery is leading to addiction, death and children being born addicted to drug," Hunter said.

Logan was arrested Sunday and has bonded out. There is a warrant out for Banfield's arrest, records show.

