Suspect in 4 Detroit killings wounded, hospitalized in Ohio

By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - A man suspected of gunning down four people, including the mother of his child, was arrested in northwestern Ohio after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

George Anthony Davis Jr., 27, was in critical condition Monday afternoon at an Ohio hospital, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman.

Davis was arrested at a gas and food plaza along Interstate 280 in Perrysburg, southeast of Toledo. Details of his arrest and how he was wounded were not immediately available, Lowe said.

Police in Michigan had been searching for Davis following the fatal shooting of three people at a northwest Detroit gas station and the killing of his cousin about 20 minutes later about a mile away.

Investigators believe that around 8:50 a.m., Davis opened fire on an SUV at the gas station, killing a man who was filling it with fuel and two women who were inside, including the mother of his child, police Cmdr. Jacqueline Pritchett said. During the attack, he returned to his car to reload or get another handgun before he resumed firing, she said.

Davis then drove to another location and shot his cousin twice, killing him, Pritchett said. She said Davis knew all four victims.

Police initially said there was an apparent shootout at the gas station.

