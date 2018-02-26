Porum Schools Search For Explosives After Note Found Outside - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Porum Schools Search For Explosives After Note Found Outside

Posted: Updated:
PORUM, Oklahoma -

Porum Public Schools and the police department are looking into a possible bomb threat at the elementary school, administrators posted Monday. The district does not believe it was a true threat, according to the district website

Administrators said on Friday, a student brought a note to them that had been found outside. It appeared to be written by an elementary student and contained the word "bomb."

"Over the weekend a dog trained to detect explosives was brought to search the entire school campus," a post on the district website states.

"No explosives were discovered."

Monday morning, children were sent to the Porum Event Center where "a canine air sample search" was conducted on their backpacks and bags as the students ate breakfast.

Again, no explosives were found, and "it appears that this was not a true threat," the district posted.

They said they would not comment further as it is an open police investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.