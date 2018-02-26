Porum Schools Search For Explosives After Note Found Outside

Porum Public Schools and the police department are looking into a possible bomb threat at the elementary school, administrators posted Monday. The district does not believe it was a true threat, according to the district website.

Administrators said on Friday, a student brought a note to them that had been found outside. It appeared to be written by an elementary student and contained the word "bomb."

"Over the weekend a dog trained to detect explosives was brought to search the entire school campus," a post on the district website states.

"No explosives were discovered."

Monday morning, children were sent to the Porum Event Center where "a canine air sample search" was conducted on their backpacks and bags as the students ate breakfast.

Again, no explosives were found, and "it appears that this was not a true threat," the district posted.

They said they would not comment further as it is an open police investigation.