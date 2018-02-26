Man Arrested In Bartlesville Shooting That Sent Teen To Hospital

Bartlesville Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Captain Jay Hastings said they arrested 18-year-old Jorge Spillman. He’s being held on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2018, in the southwest parking lot of the Walmart in the 4000 block of Green Country road in Bartlesville.

The investigation revealed those involved met in the parking lot to purchase drugs. Police said a group of three juveniles were in a small, white Mitsubishi SUV and two other adult men were in a maroon Ford truck.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the stomach area and was later taken to a Tulsa hospital. They said the injury is believed to be life-threatening.