Man Pleads Guilty In Muskogee 'Tots For Sex' Case

An Edmond man pleaded guilty to several charges after prosecutors said he offered three teenage girls Sonic food for sex.

Cary Heron pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in child prostitution, soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and performing a lewd act in the presence of a minor.

Heron was arrested last August after Muskogee Police said he solicited three girls - ages 13, 16 and 17 - and offered them food from Sonic in exchange for oral sex.

The judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation after the guilty plea. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2, 2018.