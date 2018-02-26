Man charged in attempt to steal drugs smuggled in on sled

Eight sitting Republican congressmen from Pennsylvania are suing in federal court to prevent the use of a new district map in this year's elections

President Donald Trump's administration is considering an offer from Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson to pay for at least part of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

President Donald Trump says the armed officer who didn't stop the gunman who carried out last week's Florida massacre was either a "coward" or "didn't react properly under pressure."

A former top adviser to President Donald Trump's election campaign has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull put their "mateship" on full display Friday at the White House as they took turns praising each other's approaches on immigration and taxes.

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). Pulse survivor India Godman, left, hugs Wendy Garrity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, for an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first...

Police are investigating the deaths of four people linked to a gun battle at a gas station on Detroit's northwest side.

A Chicago City Council committee has approved a $20 million payout to the families of two men who were killed when a drunken off-duty police officer slammed into their car nine years ago.

(Abel Uribe//Chicago Tribune via AP). In a Friday, Nov. 16, 2012 photo, former Chicago police officer Joseph Frugoli heads into the Criminal Courts Building in Chicago to be sentenced for causing a crash that killed two while he was driving drunk off-...

A North Carolina man is facing a federal charge that he intended to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Quebec man tried to smuggle into the United States on a sled more than two years ago.

A New York federal appeals court says U.S. anti-discrimination law protects employees from being fired due to sexual orientation.

Some gun owners destroying their firearms in protest after Florida shooting rampage that took 17 lives.

(Ben Dickmann via AP). In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo provided by Ben Dickmann, a deputy at the Broward County sheriff's office in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., processes paperwork to take possession of and destroy Dickmann's AR-style firearm. Dickmann decided t...

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99.

(Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP). Family members of the Rev. Billy Graham gather at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Graham's body was brought to his hometown of Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 24, as part of ...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A North Carolina man intended to steal almost 200 pounds of counterfeit Xanax pills that a Quebec man had smuggled into the United States on a sled before the Canadian man was apprehended in Vermont, federal investigators said.

Yazid Al Fayyad Finn was arrested earlier this month in North Carolina and charged with attempting to possess the drug, according to federal court documents.

Finn traveled to Vermont in January 2016 after learning on the internet that a load of "counterfeit Xanax" was going to be smuggled from Quebec to Vermont, according to an affidavit. He later told agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that stealing the pills - which authorities said had a street value of $1.6 million - would be "like hitting the lottery."

Finn told agents he was involved in the distribution of Xanax in the Greenville, North Carolina, area and he sold the pills for $3 to $5 each.

Robert Bell, a representative of the Federal Public Defender's for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said Finn is in the process of being transferred to Vermont. He had no further comment.

Cedrik Bourgault-Morin, then 21, of Quebec, was wearing white camouflage in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2016, when U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended him. They said he was pulling a sled containing 300 vacuum-sealed bags of Xanax into the United States at Troy, Vermont.

At around the same time and about a half mile away, another agent in an unmarked car spotted Finn in a vehicle. Finn told agents he had come to Vermont to go skiing at the nearby Jay Peak resort.

Two days later, Finn texted an acquaintance a link to a news report about Bourgault-Morin's case and wrote: "Here's why I was up north, PS, and wasted a trip."

The affidavit did not say how Finn could have known about the drug smuggling attempt in advance beyond that he saw it on the internet.

Bourgault-Morin later pleaded guilty. He was released from prison in November 2016.

