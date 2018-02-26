Woman Returns To Work Days After Traumatic Tulsa Liquor Store Robbery

Investigators say a mother and her daughter are lucky to be alive after an armed man tried to rob their liquor store.

The two women were able to fire their guns at the robber and escape. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video and has received national attention.

Police returned to the scene Monday to collect more evidence in the case. And, despite the traumatic event, Tina Ring was also back at work checking out customers.

"This is crazy, for real…my mortgage is due and the electric is due and I mean, I still have bills," Ring said.

Ring and her daughter, Ashley Lee, were behind the counter Friday when they were robbed at gunpoint.

"All I saw was his hood and a mask over his face and he said, ‘It's a robbery,’ and I said, ‘It's a what,’" Ring said.

In the surveillance video, you can see the masked man walk inside and point a gun.

The man, identified by police as Tyrone Lee, takes money from the cash register then appears to leave - but the ordeal is far from over.

Erin: “Did you think you were going to die?”

Ring: “Yeah, yeah. I did. When he came. When he came over here, you know, and we're squatted down and I'm thinking he's gone, and then it's just like there he is, and there's his face and his shotgun again, and it's just like, yeah."

Ring said after she fired the first shot it looks like Tyrone Lee is walking away, but, she said he turned and acted like he was coming back, so she kept shooting.

"I just didn't have a whole lot of time to think other than just stop, stop," she said.

But he didn't stop.

"I just kept pulling the trigger, and I just kept pulling it, and I kept pulling it and kept pulling it. So, to make sure that it was empty, and then eventually he ended up getting my gun, and, I guess he come up from behind me and he hit me in the head. I got like seven staples," she said.

Eventually, you can see Ashley Lee shoot Tyrone Lee in the back and the mother and daughter eventually run outside to safety, happy to be alive.

Ashley Lee: "I'm just blessed that she looked out for me the way that I would look out for her."

Ring: "I wasn't going to let him hurt her, and she wasn't going to let him hurt me…I’m extremely happy that my daughter can go home to her children because I really, I thought he was going to kill us.”

Ring said she won't be going anywhere, but she isn't sure she wants her daughter to come back to work, something Ashley Lee isn’t on board with.

Ashley Lee: "We just fought a hard fight and I don't feel like I'm going to be able to overcome it unless she lets me come back.”

Ring: “We'll talk.”

Ring still has bruises on her body and seven staples in her head where Tyrone Lee hit her.

We're told Tyrone Lee is still in the hospital.