Broken Arrow's Rose District Receives National Recognition

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Rose District in Broken Arrow has been named by USA Today as one of 50 charming main streets across the United States.

The revitalization of the Rose District began 7 years ago.

Just 5 years ago, tax revenue collected from this part of town was only $11,000.  In 2017, that amount rose to $400,000.

"We are so thrilled to get national recognition for this," said Cody Mosley from the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.  "It really does come from strategic, purpose-driven efforts and great leadership from the Chamber and the EDC (Economic Development Corporation), from the city, and all of our private partners."

The Broken Arrow Chamber says the retail restaurant and residential space in the Rose District is at capacity so several new developments have been announced - keeping the momentum moving at a steady pace.

