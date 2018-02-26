Meth Bust In Wagoner County Mere Feet From Sheriff's Office

Wagoner County deputies had only to walk across the street to execute a search warrant at a suspected drug house - just 75 feet from their office.

"The people are just pretty brazen as far as I'm concerned," said Sheriff Chris Elliott. "There was no actual fear of arrest, but I'm sure they don't feel that way now."

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home just feet away from their Broken Arrow Location and ended up arresting 40-year-old Travis Smith and 37-year-old Angela Pack.

Sheriff Elliott says investigators had been watching that location for several weeks, but they had to try to keep business as usual.

"We had traffic coming and going out of our west side division as normal as to not alert them to anything," said Sheriff Elliott.

Investigators say they seized 29 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, a loaded firearm, and other drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Elliott says "it was just phenomenal as we were watching this house and seeing the individuals that were coming and going in a house that was just right there."

But Sheriff Elliott says it doesn't matter where you are selling, his narcotics investigators will find you.

"If you choose to sell this stuff in our County, we're going to hunt you down," said Sheriff Elliott. "We're gonna find you, we're going to arrest you, and we are going to prosecute you."

Both Smith and Pack are being held in the Wagoner County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.