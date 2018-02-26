Officials Investigating Threats Against Green Country Schools

Local, state and federal officials continue to investigate nearly 15 school threats that have been posted on social media against Green Country schools since Friday.

Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram are a few of the places these threats have been posted, ten of them on Friday and at least four Monday.

"It doesn't matter what age you are, it doesn't matter if it was a joke or not, it doesn't matter if you ever intended to carry it out,” said detective Joshua Showman. “If you're caught, you will face very serious consequences."

A threat targeting Union 9th Grade Center posted on Instagram have been common since the deadly high school shooting in Florida.

"Clearly, there's a copycat component to this which is extremely unfortunate given what happened in Florida,” said Showman.

Tulsa, Sapulpa, Owasso, Bixby, Dove Science Academy, Porum, Broken Arrow, and Coweta are just some of the districts recently impacted by threats. Threats that are sometimes tough to track down.

"Obviously, it's more challenging than if they used their real name, but there are tons of methods available to investigators to determine the real identity of someone using a fake profile,” Showman explained.

And just because someone creates a fake profile doesn't mean they can't be found.

All it takes is a couple phone calls to social media providers to figure out the creators IP address, but all of that takes time and resources away from real emergency situations.

"It's counterproductive,” said Showman. “This is not how you draw attention to problems. This is not how you make yourself feel better. You face a record that is going to follow you for the rest of your life. How do you explain that you threatened to shoot up a school?"