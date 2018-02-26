Community Remembers Checotah Assistant Police Chief

People in Checotah are remembering Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett.

Durrett died following a crash two weeks ago. Monday his body was brought back to Checotah.

The is a community in deep mourning.

It’s a small town where everyone knows each other; now, they are trying to figure out how to deal with this giant loss.

Law enforcement from across Green County showed up at St. Francis Hospital in force this afternoon to escort one of their brothers in blue back home.

"We lost a great guy today,” said Checotah officer Scotty Burge. “Words cannot describe how much he's gonna be missed by everybody.”

Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett died Monday afternoon after he was seriously injured in a traffic accident on the side of Highway 71 about two weeks ago.

"Justin was a humble guy, you know,” said Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner. “Justin was humble, Justin was a great, great guy. Community lost not only a good police officer but lost a good citizen today.”

His loss not only devastated his fellow officers but tore at the heartstrings of a grateful community.

"He means a terrible lot to this community,” said community member Sandra Frazier. “It’s been a terrible loss for us.”

Community members described him as an amazing man, someone who put others before himself. Dianna Manns says she remembers when Durrett came to her house to make sure she was okay after she says she was threatened by someone.

"He was nice enough to follow me home and he went into my apartment and checked to make sure that the person hadn't come,” said Manns.

As mourners figure out how to move on, people in this small town are coming together to remember one of their own.

"You give it to God, it’s in God’s hands,” said Sheriff Turner. “God's got this right now and that's how were gonna live. [That’s] how our community needs to live and that's how Justin would want us to live.”

They have not released any details on a memorial or funeral service but we will pass those details along when we get them.