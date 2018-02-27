Mobster linked to art heist sentenced in gun case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mobster linked to art heist sentenced in gun case

Posted: Updated:
(Patrick Raycraft/The Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster, believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the unsolved 199... (Patrick Raycraft/The Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster, believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the unsolved 199...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:30 AM EST2018-02-28 09:30:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...
    President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.More >>
    President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.More >>

  • Ex-state senator wins GOP primary in race for US House

    Ex-state senator wins GOP primary in race for US House

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:29 AM EST2018-02-28 09:29:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Arizona House Majority Leader Steve Montenegro, R-Avondale, speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. A special election to replace a Republican co...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Arizona House Majority Leader Steve Montenegro, R-Avondale, speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. A special election to replace a Republican co...
    Sex-related and campaign funding allegations involving candidates have captured much of the attention in the Republican primary to replace a U.S. congressman from Arizona who quit amid charges of sexual misconduct...More >>
    Sex-related and campaign funding allegations involving candidates have captured much of the attention in the Republican primary to replace a U.S. congressman from Arizona who quit amid charges of sexual misconduct last year.More >>

  • Graham, wary of politics in life, gets Capitol salute

    Graham, wary of politics in life, gets Capitol salute

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:28 AM EST2018-02-28 09:28:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.
    The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.More >>
    The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.More >>
    •   

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison in an unrelated weapons case.

Robert Gentile, 81, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut. He was given credit for time already served, and is expected to spend about 11 more months behind bars.

Federal prosecutors have said they believe Gentile has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole an estimated $500 million worth of artwork, including works by Rembrandt and Johannes Vermeer. Gentile, of Manchester, has denied knowing anything about it.

He asked the judge Tuesday to consider letting him go home to his wife, describing his latest stint in prison as horrifying.

"Anybody else would have killed themselves," he said.

Gentile, who has a criminal record that dates to the 1950s, had been convicted of several charges, including selling a loaded handgun to a convicted murderer who was cooperating with the FBI and illegally possessing firearms as a felon. He has been in prison awaiting sentencing for almost three years.

Federal agents found the guns that led to the weapons charge while searching Gentile's home in what defense attorney A. Ryan McGuigan has said were attempts to find some of the stolen paintings, or evidence connected to the heist.

In 2013, Gentile was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in another weapons and prescription drugs case that first revealed federal authorities' belief that he knew something about the heist.

Prosecutors have said another gangster's widow claimed her husband gave Gentile two of the paintings. Authorities also have said Gentile talked about the stolen paintings with fellow prisoners and once told an undercover FBI agent he had access to two of the paintings and could negotiate the sale of each for $500,000.

___

The short headline on this story has been corrected to say that the mobster was sentenced, not released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.