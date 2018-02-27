Tulsa Street Cave-In Creates Hole, Damages Man's Car

A man's car is damaged after a storm line related cave-in Monday evening on West Edison near Owens Park.

Officials say two eastbound lanes of Edison are closed near Quanah after Jose Tastanedn told News On 6, he felt the road buckle and give way underneath his car.

Jose says that hole has now left him without the use of his car.

Crews plan to begin making work Tuesday morning, repairing the damaged storm line and filling in the hole.