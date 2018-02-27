Former Muskogee Firefighter Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

A former Muskogee firefighter will be sentenced in April after pleading guilty Monday to possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a child and other charges.

The investigation began after a woman told the sheriff's office that 31-year-old Zackery Perry asked for photographs of her child.

2/7/2017 Related Story: Muskogee Police Concerned Child Sex Ring May Have Other Victims

The Muskogee Fire Department put Perry on administrative leave during the investigation.

Melissa Skelton, 26, of Muskogee who was also arrested during that investigation, pleaded guilty to related charges and was sentenced to prison in September 2017.

9/6/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Woman Gets 30 Years For Enabling Child Sexual Abuse