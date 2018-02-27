News On 6 Takes Part In 'Read Across America' At BA School

News On 6 got a jump start Monday on "Read Across America" week.

We partnered with Broken Arrow's Country Lane Elementary School to read to several classes of First and Second graders.

Rich Lenz, Joseph Holloway, Julia Benbrook and Terry Hood were all part of the fun.

This Friday, March 2nd, marks the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. And all this week, classrooms throughout the country will celebrate his life, by encouraging kids to celebrate reading.