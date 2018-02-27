Fort Gibson Council Lets Retired Officer Keep K9 Partner - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fort Gibson Council Lets Retired Officer Keep K9 Partner

Posted: Updated:
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma -

New developments in a story News On 6 first told you about two weeks ago involving a former Fort Gibson officer fighting to keep her K9 partner.

2/14/2018 Related Story: Former Officer Fights To Keep K-9 Partner

Monday evening, the town council voted unanimously to let Tiffany Yarbrough keep Bullet.

The city decided months after Yarbough's resignation to put Bullet up for a surplus bid, but the council says it didn't know about that until there was an online petition.

"I'm elated. The outpouring of support that we got from this was just unbelievable. We had over 460,000 signatures on a petition that was started by someone I don't even know," said Tiffany Yarbrough.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.