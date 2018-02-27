Fort Gibson Council Lets Retired Officer Keep K9 Partner

New developments in a story News On 6 first told you about two weeks ago involving a former Fort Gibson officer fighting to keep her K9 partner.

Monday evening, the town council voted unanimously to let Tiffany Yarbrough keep Bullet.

The city decided months after Yarbough's resignation to put Bullet up for a surplus bid, but the council says it didn't know about that until there was an online petition.

"I'm elated. The outpouring of support that we got from this was just unbelievable. We had over 460,000 signatures on a petition that was started by someone I don't even know," said Tiffany Yarbrough.