Tulsa-Based WPX Energy Sells New Mexico Assets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa-Based WPX Energy Sells New Mexico Assets

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
WPX photo WPX photo
FARMINGTON, New Mexico -

An Oklahoma independent oil and gas company has moved out of northwest New Mexico.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports the Tulsa-based WPX Energy Inc. recently announced the sale of the last of its Four Corners assets to the tune of $700 million.

The company says WPX sold its holdings in the Gallup oil play to an undisclosed third party in a December 31st, 2017 transaction that is expected to close by the end of March.

WPX spokesman Kelly Swan says the sale involves some 150 oil wells on about 100,000 acres.

Swan says WPX has been shifting its focus and funneling its resources to its operations in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota over the past few years.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.