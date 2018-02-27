Tulsa-Based WPX Energy Sells New Mexico Assets

An Oklahoma independent oil and gas company has moved out of northwest New Mexico.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports the Tulsa-based WPX Energy Inc. recently announced the sale of the last of its Four Corners assets to the tune of $700 million.

The company says WPX sold its holdings in the Gallup oil play to an undisclosed third party in a December 31st, 2017 transaction that is expected to close by the end of March.

WPX spokesman Kelly Swan says the sale involves some 150 oil wells on about 100,000 acres.

Swan says WPX has been shifting its focus and funneling its resources to its operations in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota over the past few years.