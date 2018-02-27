Lane Closures Continue On Tulsa's Highway 169

The morning commute could get a bit longer with another round of ramp and lane closures Tuesday at Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

2/26/2018 Related Story: Expect Delays As Highway 169 Repaving Project Ramps Up In Tulsa

Crews are out early Tuesday working on that Highway 169 repaving project.

At 61st Street South, northbound traffic on 169 narrows down to two lanes as you drive over the Broken Arrow Expressway.

The Highway 169 ramps to and from the BA Expressway eastbound are closed and because of the repaving project. They've shut down the ramp that leads onto northbound Highway 169.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers need to allow extra time if you have to drive on Highway 169.