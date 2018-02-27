Lane Closures Continue On Tulsa's Highway 169 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lane Closures Continue On Tulsa's Highway 169

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The morning commute could get a bit longer with another round of ramp and lane closures Tuesday at Highway 169 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.

2/26/2018 Related Story:  Expect Delays As Highway 169 Repaving Project Ramps Up In Tulsa

Crews are out early Tuesday working on that Highway 169 repaving project.

At 61st Street South, northbound traffic on 169 narrows down to two lanes as you drive over the Broken Arrow Expressway.

The Highway 169 ramps to and from the BA Expressway eastbound are closed and because of the repaving project. They've shut down the ramp that leads onto northbound Highway 169.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers need to allow extra time if you have to drive on Highway 169.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.