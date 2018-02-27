IHOP Offers Free Short Stacks For National Pancake Day - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

IHOP Offers Free Short Stacks For National Pancake Day

NEW YORK -

If you want breakfast food for breakfast, lunch or dinner Tuesday, you can get it for free at IHOP.

The pancake house is celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can get one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating restaurants.

“Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations,” IHOP says on their website.

Donations benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Pete Goltra of Glenpool said 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit from contributions on National Pancake Day. 

Your donations go to support many causes like the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Shriners hospitals provide care for children up to 18 with burns, orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate - regardless of the family's ability to pay.

