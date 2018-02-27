Man Killed In Pott. Co. Auto-Ped Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Man Killed In Pott. Co. Auto-Ped Crash

Posted: Updated:
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County, troopers said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 just north of Highway 9 near Bethel Acres.

Traffic in on Highway 102 was shut down due to the crash.

Troopers said a man stopped his vehicle to help an injured animal. While he was out of his vehicle, another vehicle swerved to not hit his vehicle and hit the man instead.

Two others vehicles hit the each other after one of the vehicles hit the vehicle that hit the man. A motorcyclist was injured as a result of this crash but refused treatment at the scene.

The man's vehicle was not hit by the other four vehicles, troopers said.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Justin Lee Gaines, of Shawnee. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.