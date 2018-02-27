Man Killed In Pott. Co. Auto-Ped Crash

One person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County, troopers said.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 102 just north of Highway 9 near Bethel Acres.

Traffic in on Highway 102 was shut down due to the crash.

Troopers said a man stopped his vehicle to help an injured animal. While he was out of his vehicle, another vehicle swerved to not hit his vehicle and hit the man instead.

Two others vehicles hit the each other after one of the vehicles hit the vehicle that hit the man. A motorcyclist was injured as a result of this crash but refused treatment at the scene.

The man's vehicle was not hit by the other four vehicles, troopers said.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Justin Lee Gaines, of Shawnee.

