Man Runs From ICE Agents, Tulsa Rollover Crash

A woman and her three daughters were in this pickup.

Tulsa Police and federal agents are looking for a man they say ran from agents after a rollover crash.

Police said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to stop a red SUV they had been watching. The driver pulled over for the agents near the Tulsa airport but then took off as they approached his vehicle, police said.

ICE agents said they decided not to pursue the SUV because of the dangerous way the man was driving.

Police said the man went west from the airport on Highway 11 and exited on Sheridan. A pickup truck headed south on Sheridan crashed into the SUV, causing the SUV to roll at least one time.

The man in the SUV got out and ran south across Highway 11 into a neighborhood. He hasn't yet been captured.

There were four people inside the pickup - a mother and her daughters ages 16, 13 and 8. The mother was taking the girls to school.

Police said the family members are all expected to be OK, but the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out for chest pains. Police say the impact of the airbags likely caused the minor injury.

The other girls said they lived nearby and were going to walk home, change clothes and go to school.

We're still working to learn why the ICE agents tried to stop the man, and they have not released his name.

Firefighters were cleaning up construction debris including nails and staples that spilled from the SUV as it rolled.