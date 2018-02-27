Man Runs From ICE Agents, Tulsa Rollover Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Runs From ICE Agents, Tulsa Rollover Crash

Posted: Updated:
A woman and her three daughters were in this pickup. A woman and her three daughters were in this pickup.
A man running from ICE agents rolled this SUV. A man running from ICE agents rolled this SUV.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police and federal agents are looking for a man they say ran from agents after a rollover crash. 

Police said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents tried to stop a red SUV they had been watching. The driver pulled over for the agents near the Tulsa airport but then took off as they approached his vehicle, police said.

ICE agents said they decided not to pursue the SUV because of the dangerous way the man was driving. 

Police said the man went west from the airport on Highway 11 and exited on Sheridan. A pickup truck headed south on Sheridan crashed into the SUV, causing the SUV to roll at least one time.

The man in the SUV got out and ran south across Highway 11 into a neighborhood. He hasn't yet been captured.

There were four people inside the pickup - a mother and her daughters ages 16, 13 and 8. The mother was taking the girls to school.

Police said the family members are all expected to be OK, but the 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out for chest pains. Police say the impact of the airbags likely caused the minor injury. 

The other girls said they lived nearby and were going to walk home, change clothes and go to school.

We're still working to learn why the ICE agents tried to stop the man, and they have not released his name.

Firefighters were cleaning up construction debris including nails and staples that spilled from the SUV as it rolled.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.