Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

The National Park Service is considering new rules for the disposal of human waste generated by climbers on North America's tallest mountain, Denali.

(AP Photo/Al Grillo, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2002, file photo, members of the U.S. Army's High Altitude Rescue Team from Fort Wainwright Army Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, unload supplies from the team's CH-47 Chinook helicopters for the Nationa...

West Virginia's striking teachers say state legislators are failing to learn their civics and history lessons, which may have to be driven home at the ballot box in November.

(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Destiny Carpenter holds a sign outside of the Capitol building on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.V., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Federal immigrations agents have arrested more than 150 people in Northern California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2016, file photo Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf answers questions during a news conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif. Schaaf warned over the weekend of Feb, 24, 2018, that federal agents were plan...

A reputed mobster who authorities believe is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in history is facing sentencing in Connecticut in an unrelated weapons case.

(Patrick Raycraft/The Courant via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Robert Gentile is wheeled into the federal courthouse in Hartford, Conn. The reputed mobster, believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the unsolved 199...

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power.".

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A woman has told police she had a child with Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced ...

Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopeful.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

Sex-related and campaign funding allegations involving candidates have captured much of the attention in the Republican primary to replace a U.S. congressman from Arizona who quit amid charges of sexual misconduct last year.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 4, 2015 file photo, Arizona House Majority Leader Steve Montenegro, R-Avondale, speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. A special election to replace a Republican co...

President Donald Trump doesn't need to worry now about courts stopping his plans to build a border wall with Mexico, but he needs the money.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

NEW YORK (AP) - Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

Lewinsky writes in the March issue of "Vanity Fair" that she is "in awe of the sheer courage" of women who've been confronting "entrenched beliefs and institutions."

The former White House intern says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, "I'm so sorry you were so alone."

Lewinsky says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress from being "publicly outed and ostracized," and lauds the "#MeToo" movement for providing "the safety that comes from solidarity."

"There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine. (There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power,)" Lewinsky wrote.

Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998; the Democrat was acquitted by the Senate.

Clinton's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

"Now, at 44, I'm beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," Lewinsky said.

"I'm beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances - and the ability to abuse them - do exist even when the sex has been consensual,)" she wrote.

"But it's ... very, very complicated. The dictionary definition of "consent"? 'To give permission for something to happen.' And yet what did the 'something' mean in this instance, given the power dynamics, his position, and my age? Was the "something" just about crossing a line of sexual (and later emotional) intimacy? (An intimacy I wanted - with a 22-year-old's limited understanding of the consequences.)

"He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college," she said.

Lewinsky added that "none of the above excuses me for my responsibility for what happened. I meet Regret every day.)"

