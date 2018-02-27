Abandoned Church Building Near Downtown Tulsa Burns

Tulsa firefighters battled a building fire near 400 East Latimer. Heavy smoke could be seen over the Tulsa skyline around 11 a.m.

The building appears to be vacant. From Osage SkyNews 6 HD we can see several doors and windows have been boarded up.

We're told the building is an abandoned church. Firefighters said the fire was in the main part of the old church building and appeared to start on what would have been a stage area.

The building was heavily damaged but firefighters were able to get the flames out. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters said neighbors heard a loud noise, saw smoke and said a door was open on the building.

Firefighters said there was a fire at the building last November. The building is now owned by the Deborah Brown Community School.

No other buildings in the area were damaged. Fire inspectors are working to determine the cause of the fire.