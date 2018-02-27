Tulsans Learn How To Respond To Active Shooter Situations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsans Learn How To Respond To Active Shooter Situations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One Tulsa business is teaching dozens of people today how to respond to active shooter situations.

HUB International hosted an active shooter seminar at Tulsa Tech on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Houston Johnson, 30-year police veteran, led the seminar. 

He says "Avoid-Deny-Defend" is the rule of response.

"And it's to train them on how you can help people survive that's in and around you. So, that it is also the main goal is to educate yourself and educate yourself on how you can have survivors," said Liz Beesley, HUB International.

HUB International says this is the most attended seminar they've hosted.

