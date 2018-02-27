Ex-presidents, friends, family pay respects to Billy Graham

Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguish

Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recovery

Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high school

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside school

President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school

Trump says he would have rushed into Florida school, unarmed

The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants

Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school

Major reproductive health organizations are voicing serious concerns about the Trump administration's new approach to federal family-planning grants.

The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill to retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

Rep. Steve Scalise says people at the FBI should be held accountable after it didn't act on a tip about the man who later allegedly killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.

A new study examining the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark 1968 Kerner Report says barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy in the US as the country remains segregated along racial lines and child poverty worsens.

(AP Photo/File). In this July 24, 1967, file photo, police check buildings along a section of 12th Street, about three miles from downtown Detroit, following racial riots which broke out in the city. Many businesses and homes were burned and looted. Fo...

Following school shootings, administrators reach out to former Columbine High principal Frank DeAngelis as there is no book to teach what he learned.

(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski). FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis crosses his fingers wishing that everything goes well with the School's Prom as he talks with reporters in the hallway at the school near ...

Thousands of students, parents enter Stoneman Douglas High School for first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly 2 weeks ago.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

With Olympic prodigies having just dazzled audiences worldwide, parents in the U.S. are reconciling the thrill of the gold with their fears from recent sexual abuse scandals in elite youth sports.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, photo, Lara Mae Chollette, a coach of youth soccer and basketball, poses for a photo with her son Jaylen, 7, left, and daughter Linda, 10, at a community gym in Seattle. Horrific cases and al...

The Anti-Defamation League is reporting a 57 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the highest tally it has counted in more than two decades.

Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.

A second former U.S. president has visited the Rev. Billy Graham's boyhood home in North Carolina to pay respects to the pastor.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President Bill Clinton, left, greets Franklin Graham as he arrives to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came to pay their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing in Charlotte, N...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President Bill Clinton, right, walks with Franklin Graham to pay respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Former President Bill Clinton first saw the late Rev. Billy Graham as a boy when a Sunday School teacher brought him to a football stadium for a crusade.

More than 30 years later, Clinton would join 10 other presidents who were ministered personally by the "Pastor to Presidents." As Clinton paid his respects to Graham on Tuesday, one thing stuck out in his mind about those one-on-one White House chats.

"In that little room, he was the same person I saw when I was 11 on that football field," Clinton said.

Clinton joined former President George W. Bush and thousands of other mourners to view Graham's closed casket at his restored boyhood home. His library and headquarters of his evangelical center are located on the campus in Charlotte.

Like so many mourners, Clinton recalled his first memory of that Graham crusade 60 years ago in Little Rock, Arkansas. He called it a profound experience in his life.

"I'm just here as another person - grateful," said Clinton, who visited without his wife, Hillary.

Bush visited Monday and said Graham also had a profound impact on his life. In an autobiography, Bush said Graham planted the seed in his soul that led him to recommit his heart to Jesus Christ during a private talk with the minister in 1985.

Clinton and Bush said they came early because they could not make it to Graham's funeral on Friday. Bush said his father, George H.W. Bush won't be there because of his health and Barack Obama said he won't be able to make it.

President Donald Trump plans to attend the funeral, held in a tent as a nod to Graham's 1949 crusade in Los Angeles. That crusade, which propelled him to worldwide fame, was held inside a circus tent.

Graham first met a president in 1950, when at the invitation of a congressman, he prayed with Harry Truman. Dwight Eisenhower was the first to summon Graham to the White House, and every president up to Obama has either had Graham come to them to meet personally or visited him in his home in the North Carolina mountains.

Graham said he learned something from talking to the powerful and the weak.

"Whether the story of Christ is told in a huge stadium, across the desk of a powerful leader, or shared with a golfing companion, it satisfies a common hunger," Graham said.

Graham's body will be taken to Washington on Wednesday to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. He is only the fourth private person to have that honor since Congress allowed it in 1998, joining Capitol Police officer John Gibson and Officer Jacob Chestnut, killed in the line of duty in 1998, and civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

___

Online: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: http://www.billygraham.org

Billy Graham Center archives: http://www.wheaton.edu/bgc/archives/archhp1.html

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.